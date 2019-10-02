Services
UNGER, Joanne Joanne H. Unger, age 94, of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A private family service will be held at a later date. Joanne was a longtime member of Holy Innocence Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA. She was an active alumna of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and real estate agent in Dunwoody, GA for 30 years. She also loved playing tennis. Joanne is predeceased by her husband Ted Unger. She is survived by her sons, Kurt Unger (Robyn) and Jon Unger (Laura); daughter, Kristin Lucas (John); grandchildren, Drew Unger (Nathalie), Blake Unger and Ian Unger; great-grandchildren, Logan Unger, Allison Legate-Riggs, Zada Unger and Bowie Unger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
