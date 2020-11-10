1/1
JoAnne Woodliff
1934 - 2020
WOODLIFF, JoAnne

JoAnne Walker Woodliff passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. JoAnne was born September 30, 1934. She was born and raised in the Birmingham community near Alpharetta, GA. Attending Milton High School she was on the first girls' basketball team and graduated in 1952. JoAnne was married to Mark Woodliff for over 50 years. JoAnne leaves behind one son, Elek, and his wife, Kristine, grandchildren, Lauren, Chelsea, Sydney and Jake as well as three great-grandchildren, Rayne, Josephine and Knox. Visitation is being held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Northside Chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
