DAVIS, Jr., Jodie Rutherford Jodie Rutherford Davis, Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday June 14, 2020. Jodie was a loving, gentle, good man, beloved by his wife of 47 years and his family. He retired, after 38 years from the airline industry as an aircraft mechanic specializing in avionics (Eastern Air Lines and Northwest Airlines) . He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Wiles Nelson, father, Jodie R Davis, Sr., and his brother, Archie E Davis. He is survived by his wife, Dale J Davis, sister, Sylvia Davis (Terry) Estes, nephews and niece,s Jason (Jeni Tinkle) Estes and Jodi Estes, Richard (Lisa) Davis, Rachel (Brad) Sheehan, and great-nephew and nieces, Reid Sheehan, Hannah and Emma Davis, Heather and Hailey Putnam. Jodie was a proud Vietnam veteran. A graveside memorial service to honor him at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, will be scheduled at a later date. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.