BAILEY, Joe Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Joe D. Bailey will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends, please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment will follow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jessie Ballard Bailey, children, Tammy Rachelle Bailey and Joanna D Bailey, two grandchildren, Sydney Nicole Bailey Savage and Joelle Brinea Veney, two brothers, Lester Bailey and Arger Bailey (Willie), four sisters, Helen Bonelli (Enrico), Barbara Ann Sanders, Percilla Blakeney, Diane Barrier, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 9 AM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020