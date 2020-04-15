Resources
BARKSDALE, Jr., Joe E. Joe E. Barksdale, Jr., 94, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully in his home April 12, 2020. He was born in Etowah, Tennessee on January 13, 1926 to the late Joe E. and Lucille Barksdale, Sr. He grew up in Chatsworth, Georgia. After high school, Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Pharmacy School at the University of Georgia in 1952 and retired from Eckard Drug Company. Joe was a member of McDonough Road Baptist Church and was also a Mason in the East Point Lodge. Joe is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Barksdale, son, Joey D. (Susan) Barksdale, daughter, Terri L. Gilman, grandchildren, Brandon (Claudine) Barksdale, Jessica Miller, Jamie (Jessica) Gilman, and Cole Gilman, great-grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Tyler, Kyle, Harleigh, Georgia, and Jesse, and other family including many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020
