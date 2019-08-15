|
BENKIEL, Joe Joe Benkiel, age 79, of Atlanta died August 14, 2019. Joe was the center of attention, the man who got things done, was loved by all and was a stranger to none. He devoted most of his work life to, in his own words, being a "Detailer, draftsman, designer, estimator, fabricator and erector of miscellaneous and structural steel." Joe attended Chicago Technical College. He and his beloved wife Carmen spent many years working for and leading the Pinch Hitters, a group of Jewish volunteers who took the place of non-medical hospital staffers during Christmas. He loved to play cards, collect coins, watch sports, gamble at casinos, and of course, spend time with family and friends. His Jewish faith was very important to him and was the guidepost of his life. There will be no one like him ever again. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen. He is survived by his son, Harry Benkiel, daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Bob Marks and Suzette and Jeff Shekell; grandchildren, T.J., Lauren, Megan and Madison; brother, Henri Benkiel, sisters, Renee Weingard and Sarah Speizer. Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Friday, August 16, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Kidney Foundation or the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2019