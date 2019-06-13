Services
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 588-0128
CANADY, Joe Louis Joe Louis Canady entered into rest on June 8, 2019. Services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1:00pm in Virgie's Chapel at Goolsby Mortuary. Reverend Dr. Edwin E. Ford, officiating. Survivors include: four sons, Bernard and Kenneth Canady, Gregory and Ricky Chaney; one daughter, Towanda Canady-Cofield; grandchildren, Shatavia, Terrance, Devaunte, Nastacia, Pamela, Aniya, Ebony, Bernard Jr., Kecia, Alexis, Antonesha, Brian, Emmanuel, Paga, Patrice; two sisters, Martha "Marie" Brooks (Donald) of College Park, GA and Katherine Canady-Sheppard of LaGrange, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the mortuary on the day of the service. Services entrusted to Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, (404)588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019
