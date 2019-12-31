Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Cole Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Cole Sr. Obituary
COLE, Sr., Bishop Joe Paul Celebration of Life Service for Bishop Joe Paul Cole, Sr., of Decatur, GA, will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11 AM; Bethesda Cathedral, 1989 Austin Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Pastor Allen J. Smith, Officiating. Bishop Stewart Reese, III, Pastor. Remains instate at 10 AM. A wake service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 from 7 PM - 8 PM; Thankful Apostolic Deliverance Temple, 1060 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316. He is survived by his children, Joe Paul Cole, Jr, George Allen Cole (Cheryl), Pamela Y. Taylor (Always Son-in-Law Teddy Taylor), and a host of grandchildren. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -