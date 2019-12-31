|
|
COLE, Sr., Bishop Joe Paul Celebration of Life Service for Bishop Joe Paul Cole, Sr., of Decatur, GA, will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11 AM; Bethesda Cathedral, 1989 Austin Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Pastor Allen J. Smith, Officiating. Bishop Stewart Reese, III, Pastor. Remains instate at 10 AM. A wake service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 from 7 PM - 8 PM; Thankful Apostolic Deliverance Temple, 1060 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316. He is survived by his children, Joe Paul Cole, Jr, George Allen Cole (Cheryl), Pamela Y. Taylor (Always Son-in-Law Teddy Taylor), and a host of grandchildren. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019