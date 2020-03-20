|
FRIERSON, III, Joe B. Mr. Joe B. Frierson, lll, a retired educator with the Atlanta Public School System, passed away on March 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 20, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment with Military Honors, Tuesday March 24, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. He is survived by wife, Mrs. Tonella Frierson, daughters, siblings, and many other relatives and friends. Public viewing today, 3 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020