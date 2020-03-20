Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Frierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Frierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Frierson Obituary
FRIERSON, III, Joe B. Mr. Joe B. Frierson, lll, a retired educator with the Atlanta Public School System, passed away on March 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 20, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment with Military Honors, Tuesday March 24, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. He is survived by wife, Mrs. Tonella Frierson, daughters, siblings, and many other relatives and friends. Public viewing today, 3 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -