|
|
GUTHRIE, Joe D. Mr. Joe D. Guthrie, age 86 of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held 5 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A native of Alabama, Mr. Guthrie served in the United States Air Force, and was later employed by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution for over 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post #160, the Nelms Masonic Lodge, and the Smyrna Oakdale Moose Lodge. He is survived by his daughters Debra (Thomas) Arnold, of Quinton, AL, Anna Guthrie of Smyrna, brother Robert (Carolyn) Guthrie, sister Linda Guthrie Armstrong, son in law Bill (Carol Ann) Franklin, grandchildren Danny Franklin, Michael (Lane) Franklin, Lyndsey (John) Arthurs, Brittany (Alan) Matthews, great grandchildren Gavin and Gage Franklin, Emily Arthurs, and Murphy Matthews, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-5 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019