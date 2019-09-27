Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Methodist Church
Marietta, GA
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Joe Kay


1931 - 2019
Joe Kay Obituary
KAY, Joe Eldred Joe Eldred Kay, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Lakeland, FL on March 1, 1931 to Elva and Sidney Kay, he graduated from Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, SC in 1949. He received a BS degree in Business Administration from The Citadel in 1953. Upon graduation, Joe served 7 years in the Regular Army on active duty attaining the rank of captain and was senior aide-de-camp to three general officers in Italy and Austria. In 1960, he joined Scott Paper Co. and became Atlanta District Manager. He later served as Regional Manager and Eastern Sales Manager for Staley Consumer Products, and as a Zone Manager for Clearfield Cheese Co. Joe finished his career with 18 years at Williams Foods, Inc. before retiring as a Senior Vice President. Retirement was spent between his homes in Atlanta, GA and Kiawah Island, SC, as well as travelling all over the world. He is survived by two children, Jeffrey Kay, of So. California and Sandy Meaders, of Marietta, GA, as well as two grandchildren, Meredith Evans and Lindsay Meaders. He is preceded in death by his son, Jon Kay. Funeral services will be at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church in Marietta at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019. Military interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019
