TUCKER, Joe Louis Mr. Joe Louis Tucker, 83, of Atlanta, GA, died on April 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Dr. Byron Thomas, Senior Pastor. Instate at 12:00 noon. Dr. Bernice Kirkland, Officiating. Rev. Jasmine Rose Smothers, Eulogist. Entombment at Westview Cemetery and a Repast at Atlanta First UMC (360 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta) will be held following the service. Family Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, 30331. Mr. Tucker, a native of Atlanta, GA, was born on July 22, 1935 to Annie and Jesse Tucker. He received his early training in the public schools of Atlanta and graduated from, what is now, Clark Atlanta University with bachelor and masters degrees. A proud veteran, Mr. Tucker served in the US Army as an Airborne Ranger, having served in Korea, Japan and Special Missions in Vietnam. He also served the NAACP and Clark College. Mr. Tucker retired from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) after 35 years. He was the recipient of many awards for his work with child welfare, public housing, disaster relief, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (life member), NAACP (life member), the Atlanta Kiwanis Club, the Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, and Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Tucker loved God, his family, and his hobbies of woodworking, carving, fishing and golf. He was deeply devoted to his family - especially his wife of 36 years, Mrs. Ruth L. Tucker, who died in 1994. To that union were born three children that he adored: Bridget, Sherri, and Mark. They added to his joy and love with five grandchildren. When Ruth died, his heart was broken. He channeled his love into his work, his children, and his church. In 1996, Mr. Tucker married Dr. Jacqueline Rose-Tucker and welcomed her children as his own. Mr. Tucker is a life-long Methodist and spent his formative years as a member of Warren Memorial United Methodist Church. In 1969, he joined the Ben Hill United Methodist Church. He served the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church through disaster response, missions, Disciple Bible Study and as a member of Atlanta First UMC. Mr. Tucker is survived by his devoted spouse, Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Rose-Tucker of Atlanta, GA; children, Bridget Tucker Smith of Sherman Oaks, CA, Sherri Tucker Brown of Smyrna, GA, Mark Tucker of Stone Mountain, GA; step-children, Jasmine Rose Smothers and Jason Smothers of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Maranie Brown, Harrison Brown, Chase Tucker, Dylan Tucker and Safia Smith; siblings, Marilyn Smith, Lydia Arnold, Omega Cheek (Jefferson); and a host of family, friends and neighbors - all of whom he loved generously. In lieu of flowers, and in celebration of Mr. Tucker's legacy in Atlanta, in affordable and public housing and mission ministries, the family invites you to give to Clark Atlanta University (Institutional Advancement and University Relations, 205 Harkness Hall, 223 James P. Brawley Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or www.cau.edu) and/or the Cdr. Cunningham Endowment for Homeless Ministry through Atlanta First United Methodist Church (360 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or www.AtlantaFirstUMC.org/give). Funeral services are provided by Murray Brothers Funeral Home 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary