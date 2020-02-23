Services
MCCRARY, Sr., Joe Mr. Joe L. McCrary, Sr., of Atlanta, passed away on February 17, 2020. Celebration of Life for Mr. Joe L. McCrary, Sr., of McCrary & Son Painting and Decorating company will be held on Monday February 24, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Green Wood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 12 Noon - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020
