PENN, Jr., Rev. Joe Rev. Joe Penn Jr. age 87 passed on March 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery, 4829 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Lanett, AL 36863. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Rev. Penn will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020