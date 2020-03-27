Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery
4829 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Lanett, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Penn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Penn Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Penn Jr. Obituary
PENN, Jr., Rev. Joe Rev. Joe Penn Jr. age 87 passed on March 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery, 4829 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Lanett, AL 36863. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Rev. Penn will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -