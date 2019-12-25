Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Phillip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Phillip

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Phillip In Memoriam
In Memory of Joe Phillip Welch Born: 11-03-1923 Wetumpka, AL Died: 12-25-1994 Atlanta, GA Beloved Husband of Evelyn Jowers Welch and Dad of Phil Welch, Cindy Moore, Patti Harrell, Judy deVarennes and Wendy Johnson You were a true gift from God, and we were immensely blessed to have you as a husband and a dad. Your love, devotion, and care for your family was so appreciated. We thank God every day for you. Just as Jesus did, you went about doing good. Your ultimate reward was to be summoned home by Our Lord on Christmas Day. We love you and we miss you very much!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -