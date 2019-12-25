|
In Memory of Joe Phillip Welch Born: 11-03-1923 Wetumpka, AL Died: 12-25-1994 Atlanta, GA Beloved Husband of Evelyn Jowers Welch and Dad of Phil Welch, Cindy Moore, Patti Harrell, Judy deVarennes and Wendy Johnson You were a true gift from God, and we were immensely blessed to have you as a husband and a dad. Your love, devotion, and care for your family was so appreciated. We thank God every day for you. Just as Jesus did, you went about doing good. Your ultimate reward was to be summoned home by Our Lord on Christmas Day. We love you and we miss you very much!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019