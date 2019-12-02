|
SEWELL, Joe Joe Max Sewell, known to his family and friends as "Big Joe," of Dunwoody, Georgia and Highlands, North Carolina passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Douglasville, Georgia to the late Henry Lawton Sewell, Sr. and Carey Pearl King Sewell in 1938, his family moved to the Atlanta area in the 1940s. As a 1956 graduate of Druid Hills High School, Joe was described in his yearbook as "Athletic, friendly, and kind. Another like him you'll never find." Words written when Joe was 18 that remained equally true as he turned 81 earlier this year. He played on the state champion Druid Hills High School basketball team and the Oglethorpe University Stormy Petrels basketball team. Having retired from Sewell Plastics over 40 years ago, Joe was an expert at retirement. As member of the Atlanta Athletic Club for over 50 years and Highlands Country Club in Highlands, North Carolina for 36 years, he enjoyed golf, playing cards, friends, family, and happy hour. Larger than life, the personification of fun, and always game for a good time, Joe never met a stranger and had countless friends. Joe and his wife of 30 years, Jere Connor Sewell, are members of Dunwoody United Methodist Church and Highlands (North Carolina) United Methodist Church. Joe is survived by his wife and fellow Druid Hills High School graduate, Jere, his three children, Kim (Dean) Benamy, Teri (Pete) Frye, Joe (Pam) Sewell, two stepchildren, Delaree (Doug) Martin, and Wendy (Chris) Markham, grandchildren, Brittany (Andy) Saag, Heather Benamy, Kristen Frye, Max Frye, step-grandchildren, Justine Martin, Jessica Martin, Matt Markham, and Elizabeth Markham, and great grandchildren, Emery Saag, and Bennett Saag. Joe is also survived by his brother Charles (Cathy) Sewell, and sister-in-law, Dot Sewell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Henry Sewell. The family will gather for a receiving of friends at H.M. Patterson & Sons Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA on Wednesday, December 4, from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, at 2 PM, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, at 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA, officiant The Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Green. The family will continue to receive friends after the service on Thursday from 4 to 5:30 PM, at the Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek, GA. An interment of ashes for family will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, NW, Sandy Springs, 30328, at 4 PM on Wednesday, December 4, officiant The Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Green. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trump Pence Keep America Great 2020 (donaldjtrump.com or Donald J. Trump President, Inc., c/o Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY, 10022.)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019