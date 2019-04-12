|
|
TUCKER, Joe Mr. Joe Louis Tucker, 83, of Atlanta, GA, died on April 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Dr. Byron Thomas, Senior Pastor. Instate at 12:00 noon. Dr. Bernice Kirkland, Officiating. Rev. Jasmine Rose Smothers, Eulogist. Entombment at Westview Cemetery and a Repast at Atlanta First UMC, 360 Peachtree St, NE, Atlanta will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, and in celebration of Mr. Tucker's legacy in Atlanta, in affordable and public housing and mission ministries, the family invites you to give to Clark Atlanta University (Institutional Advancement and University Relations, 205 Harkness Hall, 223 James P. Brawley Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or www.cau.edu) and/or the Cdr. Cunningham Endowment for Homeless Ministry through Atlanta First United Methodist Church (360 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or www.AtlantaFirstUMC.org/give). Family Visitation will be held on today 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, 30331.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019