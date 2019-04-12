Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ben Hill United Methodist Church
2099 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ben Hill United Methodist Church
2099 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA
Joe Tucker Obituary
TUCKER, Joe Mr. Joe Louis Tucker, 83, of Atlanta, GA, died on April 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Dr. Byron Thomas, Senior Pastor. Instate at 12:00 noon. Dr. Bernice Kirkland, Officiating. Rev. Jasmine Rose Smothers, Eulogist. Entombment at Westview Cemetery and a Repast at Atlanta First UMC, 360 Peachtree St, NE, Atlanta will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, and in celebration of Mr. Tucker's legacy in Atlanta, in affordable and public housing and mission ministries, the family invites you to give to Clark Atlanta University (Institutional Advancement and University Relations, 205 Harkness Hall, 223 James P. Brawley Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or www.cau.edu) and/or the Cdr. Cunningham Endowment for Homeless Ministry through Atlanta First United Methodist Church (360 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or www.AtlantaFirstUMC.org/give). Family Visitation will be held on today 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, 30331.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
