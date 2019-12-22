|
WHITE, Joe Joe Ellis White, age 84, longtime resident of Buckhead, GA, and later Peachtree City, GA, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019. Mr. White was born in Macon, GA, January 28, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lynwood White and Vera Amanda Pridgen White. Joe grew up Waycross, GA and graduated from Waycross High. He moved to Atlanta, GA, and attended Oglethorpe University. While at Oglethorpe, Joe became a letterman, captain of the tennis team, and baseball teams. After graduation he became a proud member of the U.S. Army drafted in 1957 serving in Heidelberg, Germany, Special Troops Battalion, Intel Specialist Division Headquarters Europe. Honorably discharged in 1963. After serving he started his employment career with First Federal Savings & Loan Bank. He started as a teller and progressed in levels of responsibility retiring as Senior Vice-President of Financial Lending, Investments & Acquisitions. One of his proudest career moments was building and securing the First Federal Saving & Loan Bank in downtown East Point, GA. He traveled extensively to Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami financial markets conducting business for First Federal Savings & Loan. Joe loved his family and friends, and was an avid golfer with an excellent handicap. His home course was the Bobby Jones Golf Club. He and his golfing foursome friends traveled often to play the game. He attended First Presbyterian Church of Peachtree City, GA, he enjoyed and appreciated the music and missions of his church family. Joe is survived by his cousin, Sue Butler and Family, Cobb County, GA; relatives, Beth Young Dawkins and Family, Peachtree City, GA, Chip Young and Family, Tyrone, GA, Sally Young Markham and Family, Dallas, TX; and his lifelong friend, classmate, and golfing buddy, Trevis Ingram. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 12 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at White Hall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be memorialized for Joe and directed to First Presbyterian Church, Peachtree City at www.firstpresptc.org/give.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019