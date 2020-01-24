|
ARMSTRONG, Joeann Mrs. Joeann Lovelace Armstrong of Atlanta, passed January 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr., SW, Reverend Phillip R. A. Spann, Senior Pastor, officiating, Revered James H. Sims, Jr., Eulogist. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Her remains will be placed in state at the church at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, at our chapel from 6 to 7 PM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404 - 522 - 8454; www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020