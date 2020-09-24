Joel Davis

DAVIS, Joel Lee Joel Lee Davis, age 64, of College Park, GA, and recently of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born in Atlanta on Oct. 2, 1955, to his parents, Homer L. Davis and Dorotheal Abercrombie Davis. He grew up in College Park, GA, and graduated in 1974 from College Park High School, where he played football tor the Rams. He then joined the Marines and was stationed in Okinawa and the Philippines. After he was discharged, he came back to College Park and worked at various companies. He loved football and NASCAR, which he was watching every Sunday when games and races took place. He also loved the Marines and was proud to be a Veteran for our country. He had a good and kind heart and was loved by his family and friends. He loved spending time with his best friend for life, "his wing man", Alan Grau. He loved talking about family memories and the funny things that happened throughout his life. He talked about knowing Jesus of recent and with the help of his neighbor, Willie, he got an app on his phone to listen to the Bible being read. Joel is predeceased by his parents, older brother, Vincent Davis, and grandparents, Arthur and Malra Abercrombie. He is survived by his younger brother, Stanley Davis (Jeannie), nephews, Eric and Ryan Davis, and many cousins and friends who loved him.



