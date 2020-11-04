GREENBERG, Joel



Joel Greenberg, 85, of Atlanta, died peacefully on Saturday after a brief battle with Covid-19. Joel will be sincerely missed and remembered by his loving family, including his daughter Karen (Mike) St. Amand and son Mark (Lisa) Greenberg; his grandchildren Jacob, Emma, & Daniel St. Amand and Haley, Jamie, & Noah Greenberg; his in-laws and his many nephews, nieces, loved ones and friends spanning the miles and years.



Joel was born in Montreal, Canada to Sam and Ida Greenberg, both of blessed memory, and moved to Nashville, TN as a young boy. He attended Vanderbilt University undergraduate and medical school where he met the love of his life, Margie Weinstein, of blessed memory. He served a short stint in the Air Force in Texas before moving to Atlanta, where he practiced in Obstetrics & Gynecology in Atlanta for over 30 years and delivered thousands of babies at Crawford Long, Northside, and Georgia Baptist Hospitals. Joel enjoyed his long and loving life with his wife. He especially enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf, theater and bridge. Spending time with his family made him happiest. His kindness and his sweet, wise and gentle spirit will be missed. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store