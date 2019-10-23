|
KAHN, Joel Sanford Joel Sanford Kahn, age 72, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. Preceded in death by his father Lasalle and his mother Ella, he is survived by his life partner Marcia Wade, his sister Gayle Kahn, and cousins Al Kahn (Mary), Pam Coghlan (Jack), Scott Moyer (Jana), Deborah Canaday (Wayne), Hannah Neill, and David Kahn (Shanna). Born February 4, 1947 in Syracuse New York, Joel grew up in Orlando, Florida, and lived on Cape Cod before returning South for the last four decades of his life. A graduate of the University of South Florida, he began his adult life as a community organizer for VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and ended it as an unforgettable and unique embodiment of the integrity and honor conveyed by the word "mensch." It was a life defined by his love for animals, music, children, learning -- and above all, by his fierce devotion to the eclectic array of friends, to whom he was ready to give any of his worldly belongings on a moment's notice. He was a passionate cook, die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and holder of strong opinions that often went against the mainstream grain. Like all true human originals, he teemed with contradictions -- a rebel with a taste for old school traditions, and the curmudgeon who would make any sacrifice for those he loved. At the dialysis clinic where he received treatment for the last five years, he was known as "the mayor," ceaselessly advocating for the well-being not only of his fellow patients but of the staff as well. His large and generous heart, brilliant and humorous mind, and stoic acceptance of suffering combined to make him a complete original. A devoted and loving son, brother, life partner, and friend, Joel will never be forgotten by those who were lucky enough to have a place in his huge heart. The family's heartfelt gratitude goes to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Emory St. Joseph's Hospital and Home Hospice of Georgia for their extraordinary and compassionate care. The family requests that memorials be made to the animal shelter of your choice. A celebration of Joel's life will be held on November 17. Sign the guest book online at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Dressler Jewish Funerals, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019