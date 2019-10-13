|
LANHAM, Joel Turene Joel Turene Lanham, 64 of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Mr. Lanham was preceded in death by his father and mother; Defoix Lanham, and Juanita Lanham. He was also preceded in death by his siblings; Helen Amelia Lanham, William Donnie Lanham, and Charles Ray Lanham. Joel is survived by his loving wife; Catherine Lanham of Cumming, GA. Children; Cathrine Dawn Dean (Shannon) of Cumming, GA; Joseph Nicholas Lanham (Brookelyn) of Dacula, GA; and William Patrick Lanham (Stacia Fink) of Athens, GA. Brother and sister; Garry Earl Lanham of Charlotte, NC; and Patricia Lee of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren; Kala, Hannah, Sydney, Vada, and Slater. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home at 3:00 PM following the visitation. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019