|
|
NORRIS, Joel Steven Joel Steven Norris, age 67 , died after a long battle with a terminal illness on Wednesday January 29th, 2020, in Adairsville, GA. Joel is survived by his wife, Bonnie Norris, his two sons, Jayson and Patrick Norris, their families, and his sister, Judy Norris, and her family. He is preceded in death by his motherand father. Joel was born on April 2, 1952 in Colorado, to parents Annie and Olind L. Norris. He worked for Georgia State University for 30 years and retired in 2006. Joel was a great family man and a loving father. He married Bonnie L. Sligh in 1980 and the couple had two children together, Jayson and Patrick. In his youth, Joel was a social, active man who was deeply involved in painting miniatures, traveling, and playing guitar. He enjoyed reading, movies, and painting. His family and friendswill always remember him as a light-hearted, independent person who marched to the beat of his own drum. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, February 3rd, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, the funeral is scheduled for 2:00 on Tuesday, February 4th, both at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker,GA. Joel's nephew, Joshua Stringer, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joel's life. The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers, it would be Joel's wish that donations be made to. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 3, 2020