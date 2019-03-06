Services
SIEGEL, Joel Herbert Joel Herbert Siegel, 89, died February 19, 2019, following a stay in hospice. A resident of Marietta for nearly 38 years, Joel was born in Statesville, NC, on December 23, 1929. He was educated at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (A.B., M.A.), and Indiana University (Ph.D.), and he enjoyed a rich and varied career as a professor of English literature and linguistics, a practicing attorney, and a municipal court judge in Kennesaw. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kennesaw State University President Emeritus Betty L. Siegel; daughter Liza Siegel (and husband Tony Guild) of San Rafael, CA; son David Siegel (and wife Jeanie) of Greenville, NC; son Michael Siegel (and wife Meredith) of Arlington, MA; and grandchildren Penni Lane Clifton, Jacob Siegel, Nicholas Siegel, Benjamin Siegel, Natalie Siegel, and Allyson Siegel. A memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Drs. Betty L. and Joel H. Siegel Leadership Endowed Scholarship at Kennesaw State University.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019
