WEISS, Joel Our much loved Joel went on his "last great adventure" (his words) on April 10th. He was born in the Bronx, NY, October 12th, 1941. He is survived by his wife Peggy, children Ben (Audra) and Angie (Daniel), grandchildren Madelyn and Braydon, sister-in-law Sandie Weiss, Peggy's siblings Rachel and Dwight Bronnum, Cynthia and Bill Tanner, Emily Tanner and Porky Byrd, Nancy and Russ Sloss, Marian Tanner and Susan Tanner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whose company he enjoyed very much. Joel was preceded by his parents, Mitzi and Jack Weiss, parents-in-law Margaret and Herman Tanner, brother Mal Weiss and nephew Greg Channell. Joel retired from the DOD with the rank of Colonel. After retirement, he volunteered at Fernbank, was a docent at the zoo, and - his favorite - wrote and taught his "Basic Automotive Engineering" class at Paideia School's short term from 1994-2012. Joel loved: scouting and kung fu with Ben, old cars and big dogs with Angie, concerts, plays and Libby's with Peggy, silly games (noonie cakes) with Madelyn and Braydon, Margaret's beach trips with all the families, dinners at Mezza with the Bitar family, dinners at Pyng Ho with the Jou family, and he treasured the time with his writing group, whose members became some of his dearest friends. Everyone who knew Joel loved his outrageous sense of humor, his wickedly sharp intellect, and his huge, kind heart. Among Joel's special causes are Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hi-Hope Organization in Lawrenceville, the Financial Aid Program at Paideia School, and Actor's Express Theatre Company. Joel donated his body to the Emory University School of Medicine. We will celebrate his life at a future date. Joel's family sends many thanks to the Fountainview Center for their excellent and compassionate care.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020