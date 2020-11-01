1/1
Joeseph Ferguson
1927 - 2020
FERGUSON, Jr., Joseph Milton

Joseph Milton Ferguson Jr., age 93 of Atlanta peacefully passed away early Sunday October 25, 2020. Joe was born May 5, 1927 in Memphis, TN to Joseph Milton Ferguson and Edith Laverne Ferguson. He was the great grandson of Joseph Michell a Mississippi River fur trader, and Milton Ferguson a Mississippi delta cotton farmer. The day after high school graduation Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy and trained for the invasion of Japan only to be spared from combat by what he often referred to as a miracle. With his GI Bill in hand, Joe soon enrolled and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1950. He was a member of the SAE pledge class known as the '44 WonderBoys where he made many lifelong friends. While attending Tech Joe met the love of his life Peggie Klingler, marrying in 1951. As an avid golfer Joe was one of the many characters of the "Big Table" at Cherokee Town and Country Club. Joe was one of a kind - he never had a thought he was afraid to express or a bet he was afraid to make. His favorite line was "bet a hundred?". He was honest to a tee. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Emily (Peggie) Ferguson and daughter Cindy Ferguson. He is survived by his children Kathy Peters of Missoula MT, Joseph Milton Ferguson III (Kathleen), Ginny Ferguson, Dave Ferguson (Leanne); sisters Arden Wildasin of Aiken S.C. and Juanita Durbin of Birmingham AL; grandchildren Emily Reed Ferguson, Joseph Milton Ferguson IV, Ryan Kennedy Ferguson, T. Christopher Voith Jr, Walter Adam Brogdon (Beth), and Dusty Kyle Brogdon; sweet great-granddaughter Hailey Leanna Brogdon and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday November 12th 2020, 5:00-7:00pm, Patterson's Arlington Chapel on Allen Road. Interment for family and all loved ones, Arlington Memorial Park, Mt. Vernon Hwy, Friday November 13th, 2020, 10:30am.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Patterson's Arlington Chapel
NOV
13
Interment
10:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
