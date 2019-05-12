KLOPP, Johanna Johanna Klopp, 80, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully from complications associated with Multiple Myeloma with her family at her side on Thursday, the 9th of May 2019. She was born on Thursday, the 8th of December 1938, to William and Rose Kremers in Scranton, Arkansas. Johanna was an all-star player on the Scranton Rockets basketball team and her photo is on display to this day in the Hall of Fame case in the gymnasium at Scranton High School. A renowned beauty, Johanna won several beauty pageants and was voted "Most Beautiful" and "Cutest" by her senior class at Scranton High. As a youngster she enjoyed riding horses in rodeos and swimming in the pond on the family farm. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. Naturally talented and graceful, Johanna won numerous dance contests. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking lavish Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Johanna loved "Strangers in the Night" by Frank Sinatra because it reminded her of the night she met her husband. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bill Klopp; daughter, Lori; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Christi; and her four grandchildren, Annie, Katie, Kellie and Will. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, the 15th of May at eleven o'clock in the morning at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception with the family Tuesday from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019