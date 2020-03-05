|
AKINS, John O. John O. Akins passed away Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020. He spent 65 years of his 93 years married to the love of his life, Joyce D. Akins. John was born Nov. 4, 1926 in Statesboro, GA to the late John O. Akins and Agnus A. Akins. He grew up on a Georgia farm during the Depression, which forged the character he wore into the Pacific while in the Navy during WWII, into his work, and into raising three sons (John, Bob and James). John graduated from Mercer University. John was an executive with IBM for over 38 years. He was a devoted member of the St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA for over 40 years and managed their budget consignment shop over 20 years. Upon retiring, he loved traveling, antiquing, gardening, calligraphy, baking and spending time with his family. He loved the holidays. His legacy is his integrity, loyalty, responsibility, insight, self-sacrifice, and love of his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren carry these gifts in their hearts. He will be remembered and always missed. A celebration of life memorial will be held on April 25, at 11:30 AM, at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA. The burial of his ashes are to be laid to rest by his beloved wife's side following the celebration of life memorial. Location addresses: St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020