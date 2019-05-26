DeSHAYES, John Albert John Albert DeShayes, born in Maryland on May 14, 1952, reunited with his twin James Allen (Jim) on May 16, 2019, after 19 years apart. One of the twins of Louis A. and Audrey (Hobbs) DeShayes, John was part of an extended family with a total of seven siblings. Through the US Navy, he'd find his way to Asia where he'd marry and welcome his only child in 1979. Following the family's return stateside, John left the Navy and his family and began a very different life. John was smart and tenacious and a gifted musician, but trauma and illness plagued him. He advocated strongly for his twin who suffered from similar challenges until Jim's death in 2000. Since then, John's life was basic, nomadic and desolate. In spite of the love he and his family shared, John's demons would not be shed until life's grip was released. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Vickers, and twin brother Jim. He is survived by his daughter Lara Jean DeShayes, brothers Thomas, Mark and Burt, sister Kimberly Doty, and many nieces and nephews. May John's life and death remind us to refrain from judgement, that all love and are loved, and that no one deserves to be cast aside. No services are scheduled at this time. John will be interred alongside Jim at Flint Hill Cemetery; Oakton, VA. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at moneyandking.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019