ALLGOOD, John Michael

Mr. John Michael Allgood, age 74 of Marietta, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Surviving are: 2 Sisters-Catharine Harting of Alto Loma, CA and Lynn Harrell of Hiram. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Special Olympics Georgia, 6040 Financial Drive, Norcross, GA 30071. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday at the funeral home.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
