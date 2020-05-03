|
ANDERSON, John Brockenbrough John Brockenbrough Anderson died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Amelia Court House, Virginia, and lived there until he entered the service in the U.S. Army during World War II. Afterward, he attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. He retired as an official of the Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation in 1990. John is predeceased by his parents, James Edward Anderson and Mary Brockenbrough Anderson, and his brother, James Edward Anderson, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ellett Anderson of 69 years, sons John Brockenbrough Anderson Jr., M.D. (Ann) of Oxford, NC, and Clifford Ellett Anderson of Pensacola, FL, and daughter Patty Armistead Anderson of Lake City, FL, his grandson Justin Brockenbrough Anderson (Rachel) of Durham, NC, and granddaughter, Sarah Anderson Caldwell (Chris) of Raleigh, NC, and great grandsons Matthew Joseph Caldwell and Rhett Brockenbrough Anderson and great granddaughter Elizabeth Mallory Caldwell. Contributions in his memory can be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076 or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020