John Arsenault


1922 - 2020
John Arsenault Obituary
ARSENAULT, John Richard "Richard" John Richard ("Richard") Arsenault, born December 31, 1922, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on May 8, 2020 in Decatur, GA, with his wife Catherine by his side. Richard was the oldest child of Gildase and Lenora Arsenault of Rumford, ME. He received his BA from the University of Ottawa and served as an officer in the U.S. Army in Europe during the Korean War. Upon his return, Richard taught high school and received his MA from the University of Maine. In 1958, he moved to NY where he met and married his wife, Catherine in 1960. They settled on Long Island, where he taught high school and later served as a permanent deacon at St. John of God Catholic Church in Central Islip. In 1987, after retiring, he moved with his wife to Palm Coast, FL, where he continued his ministry at Mother Seton Catholic Church. In late 2014, Richard and Catherine moved to Decatur, GA. John Richard Arsenault is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine, his daughter Cathi Callahan, and granddaughters Mia Callahan (J.P. Gaskin), and Rachel Callahan. A funeral mass was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta on May 12th, with burial at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mercy Care Atlanta, www.mercyatlanta.org, or St. Vincent de Paul Georgia https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020
