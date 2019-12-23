Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
BAILEY, Jr., John John Willie Bailey, Jr., age 99, of Alpharetta, passed away on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Farris Stowe Bailey. He is survived by his nieces, Phyllis Pool (John), Priscilla Hamilton, Wanda Cowart (Larry) all of Ball Ground, Dona Mullinax of Alpharetta and Karen Goins of Blairsville and many other extended family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, at 2 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Bailey family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, from 3 to 7 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770 - 645 - 1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 23, 2019
