BAKER, Sr., John Robert John Robert Baker, Sr., 91, long time resident of Decatur, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, SC. Born September 1, 1927 in Belton, SC, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. Baker and Margaret Harris Baker. He was preceded in death earlier this year by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Abbott Baker. His sister Evelyn B. Allen and brothers, Lamar Baker, Claude Baker and Millard Baker also preceded him in death. He is survived by sons, John Robert Baker, Jr. (Shannon), David Abbott Baker (Beth), and Gary Kenneth Baker; daughter, Elaine Baker Daniel (Tom); as well as grandchildren, Melissa Fetzner, John Baker (Dana), Matt Daniel (Jenna), Blake Daniel (Erin), Haley Ballieu (Patrick), Christopher Baker (Jade), Emily Loo (Patrick), Maggie Daniel, Hannah Brewton (Tyler), and Holly Baker, plus thirteen greatgrandchildren. John was a graduate of Georgia State University. He received his J.D. from The Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta and served his country as a Merchant Marine during the World War II era. He had a 35 year career as a CPA with the Internal Revenue Service. Our Dad was a devoted husband and father. He was always ready to "play," whether it was baseball, basketball, softball, water-skiing, or cards. He also loved the water, especially the ocean. He and our Mom enjoyed traveling, theater, and especially time with their family. Dad was also well-known for his love of his church, Avondale Pattillo United Methodist. He was a devoted member of the choir, Sunday School, and softball team. He never lost his love for singing and was a true southern gentleman. The celebration of John's life will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019 at South Main Chapel and Mercy Center, 2408 S Main St, Anderson, SC, 29624 with Pastor Kurt Stutler officiating. Family & friends are invited to the committal service to follow at 3pm in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either of the following: Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church, 3260 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30032; South Main Chapel & Mercy Center, PO Box 13545, Anderson, SC 29624; or the .