Services Service 10:30 AM Poplarville Cemetery Pearl River County , MS

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John O. Batson II, a lumber industry veteran whose ambition and love of adventure took him around the South, and the world, died on February 5, 2019. He was 94. John was born on July 23, 1924 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the second son of Claud L. Batson and Mary Bryan Batson. He and his brother, Blair E. Batson, grew up in the tiny sawmill town of Orvisburg, Mississippi, where his paternal grandfather, Randolph Batson, owned the mill and his maternal grandmother, Mary Bryan, was principal of the three-room school. John served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received a Bronze Star, for bravery, and a Purple Heart, for being wounded in action. After the war, he enrolled at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He received his B.A. in 1948. In 1950, John completed a master's in forestry at Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut. He then taught forestry and botany at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where he met his first wife, Mary Florence Shofner. They were married in 1952, and the couple moved to Bellamy, Alabama where Batson was the general manager of the Allison Lumber Company. They had four children: John Oscar Batson III, Mary Hepburn Batson, Florence Blair Batson and Elizabeth Bryan Batson. In 1961, the family moved to Fulton, Alabama where Batson managed the Scotch Lumber Company. The couple divorced in 1968, and Batson moved with the children to Jackson, Mississippi, where he worked at Hood Industries. Batson married his second wife, Frances Beryl Horn, in 1969, and the family moved to Hammond, Louisiana in 1970 when he formed the Batson Lumber Company. Two more children were born during their time in Hammond, Andrew Graves Batson and Virginia Kerr Batson. John and Frances later divorced, and he married his third wife, Sally O'Keeffe Gurley, in 1993. Based out of Roswell, Georgia, Batson continued to work as a consultant into his 80s, thriving on the exchanges with his old friends and clients, although he spent more time fishing and traveling. With his wife or other family members he went to, among other places, China, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Morocco, Germany, Australia and Antarctica. Batson retired in 2010, and in 2016, he moved to Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where his daughter Bryan and her husband Sergio Jauregui had opened a business. Batson spent his final years at their home in the company of his brother Blair, a retired professor of pediatrics, who died in November 2018. Every evening, without fail, he would watch the sun set into the Pacific Ocean. Batson is survived by his six children, John O. Batson III of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Molly Batson Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, Florence Blair Batson of Jackson, Mississippi, Bryan Batson Jauregui of Todos Santos, Mexico, Andrew Batson of Seattle, Washington, and Virginia Batson of Collingswood, New Jersey; and his four grandchildren, Bryan Smith of Athens, Georgia, Annie Smith of San Francisco, California, and Griffin Batson Grant and Tristan Batson Grant of Collingswood, New Jersey. Services will be held on 10:30 AM at February 23, 2019, at the Poplarville Cemetery, Pearl River County, Mississippi, where Batson will be buried next to his father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the College of Business Ethics Lecture series, c/o Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation, SLU 10703, Hammond, Louisiana 70402, or the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children, c/o the UMMC Office of Development, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries