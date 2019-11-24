|
|
|
BAUGUS, John John Baugus, son of Prim and Hilda Baugus (both deceased) of Waverly, Tennessee, and husband of Darlene (Dar) Pokornowski Baugus (deceased) of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was a native and longtime resident of the Atlanta area, received his Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech, and his MBA degree from Georgia State. Following his return from active duty as a U.S. Air Force officer he began a career with the Southern Bell Telephone Company, ultimately retiring from its successor entity the BellSouth Corporation. Upon retirement, he and Dar moved to the Big Canoe community north of the Atlanta metropolitan area where they both were very active in community and charitable volunteerism for twelve years. They made their last move to, and spent their remaining years at, the St. George Village continuing care retirement community in Roswell, GA. He is survived by his children: John (Jill), Kathryn (Paul) Kopp, Jim (Carolyn), and grandchildren Travis, Brittany, Ollie, and Bennett. He will be missed dearly. A funeral mass will be conducted at 2 pm on Monday December 2, 2019 at the St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of his wife to the MPN Research Foundation at www.mpnresearchfoundation.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019