BERNARD, John Mr. John Bernard January, 52, of Stockbridge, GA passed Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. January will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Church of God in Christ 4121 Thurmond Dr., Conley GA 30288. Interment at South-View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6:00PM-8:00PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 14, 2019