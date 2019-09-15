Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John Bohanan Obituary
BOHANAN, Dr. John Plunkett Dr. John Plunkett Bohanan, age 89 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. The family will receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15th from 2-5PM. The funeral will be in the chapel of Darby Funeral Home on Monday, September 16th at 11AM with Dr. Marvin Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. He is survived by: Wife - June Phelps of Canton Son - John Allan Bohanan of Canton Step-Daughter - Julie Fulcher of Canton In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Masonic Children's Home or at 400 Ponce de Leon, Atlanta, GA. or the in his honor. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bohanan family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019
