BONDS, Jr., John Wilfred

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the unexpected passing of John Wilfred Bonds Jr., of Atlanta, Georgia, on November 22, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Born on May 6, 1943 to John Wilfred Bonds and Louise Robinson Bonds, John grew up in Dyer, Tennessee. He attended the Air Force Academy earning his Bachelor of Science degree in International Affairs. A captain in the United States Air Force, John served as a pilot in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he attended Vanderbilt University where he earned his degree in law. John enjoyed a successful career in law and was a partner with Sutherland, Asbill and Brennan in Atlanta for 37 years. For the remaining years of his life, John was a beloved granddad, father, and husband who made it a point to celebrate every milestone big and small. Also a talented artist, he gave beautifully hand drawn cards for every birthday and holiday. In addition to his family time, John was a devoted volunteer in his community and a friend and mentor to many.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Lucile Bonds and brother, George Robinson Bonds. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Anne H. Bonds; daughter, Julia Bonds Duke and her husband, John Lee Duke, Jr.; granddaughters, Abby Elizabeth Duke and Mary Catherine Duke; and sister, Lucile Davidson Bonds. As John preferred, a small private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to MUST Ministries.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
