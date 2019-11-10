|
|
BOOKER, Jr., John Celebration of Life Service for Mr. John D. Booker, Jr. will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Gary Dean, officiating. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Faye Booker; son, John David Booker Jr. (Kimberly); daughter, Phaedra Booker; son, Timothy Jones; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeanette Lee (deceased), Emmanuel Booker (Monica), Jacqueline Bennett, Michael Booker, Winifred Thomas, Winston Booker, Patricia Hicks (David); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019