John Bostian
1919 - 2020
BOSTIAN, John White Feb. 8,1919 Aug. 18, 2020 John White Bostian, age 101, of Roswell, peacefully passed into his Eternal Home on August 18, 2020. John was a patriot who proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a brave and honorable WWII veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Bostian Hensley (Cliff), Georgetown, Texas, and Barbara Bostian Nichols (Dave), Roswell, GA, his four grandchildren, Ryan Hensley (Natalie), Kristin Hensley Johnson (Seth), Katie Nichols Garrison (Graham), and Ashley Nichols Yarbrough (Jay), and his nine great-grandchildren Nicholas Garrison, Nolan Garrison, Vera Garrison, Violet Hensley, Olivia Hensley, Conrad Johnson, Journey Johnson, McKinley Yarbrough, and Rhett Yarbrough. He was a long-time member of Cross of Life Lutheran Church in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 1000 Hembree Rd., Roswell, GA. 30076. Services will be handled by Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076. The family graveside service will take place Friday, August 21, at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2020.
