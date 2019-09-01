Resources
More Obituaries for John Breedlove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Breedlove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Breedlove Obituary
In Loving Memory of John T. Breedlove John T. Breedlove died Sunday, June 16, 2019, following a long illness. He was survived by brothers George and Tribble Breedlove, stepdaughter, Angelia Johnson, four nephews, and a great-niece. John was born in Gratis, Georgia, son of Burton and Annie Ruth Breedlove. He spent over 30 years as a commercial real estate appraiser in Atlanta and highly respected in his field. John was the first person in Georgia to receive the MAI (Member Appraisal Institute) designation at the age of 30. At that time, 30 was the minimum age for this designation. John was a beautiful soul with numerous friends who will never forget him.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.