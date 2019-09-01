|
In Loving Memory of John T. Breedlove John T. Breedlove died Sunday, June 16, 2019, following a long illness. He was survived by brothers George and Tribble Breedlove, stepdaughter, Angelia Johnson, four nephews, and a great-niece. John was born in Gratis, Georgia, son of Burton and Annie Ruth Breedlove. He spent over 30 years as a commercial real estate appraiser in Atlanta and highly respected in his field. John was the first person in Georgia to receive the MAI (Member Appraisal Institute) designation at the age of 30. At that time, 30 was the minimum age for this designation. John was a beautiful soul with numerous friends who will never forget him.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019