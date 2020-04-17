|
BROWN, John E. John E. Brown 82 of Atlanta, Georgia passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020. John was born September 8, 1937 in Madison, Florida to the late Willie Brown and Maggie O'Neal Brown. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Linam Brown, his son Stuart Brown and his brothers Kenneth, Evan, Gilbert and sister Corine Brown Blankenship. John is survived by his brother Neal Brown. John grew up on the family farm in Florida and related many fond stories of his life there. After high school graduation he joined the Air Force where he was selected to study Russian at the military's language school. He then served at an outpost in Turkey translating Russian radio messages. After leaving the Air Force, John attended the University of Florida and met his first wife Alice. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Florida and attended North Carolina State University where he received his PhD in Economics and Statistics. He then completed the exams to become a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries. John had a long and happy career as a Professor of Actuarial Science at Georgia State University. He always found time for his students, encouraged them and was proud of their successful careers. He was also very instrumental in the successful Actuarial Science Seminars for professionals at Georgia State University. Golf was one of John's lifelong passions. He played as often as he could. He also enjoyed playing cards with his many friends and their trips to Las Vegas, Along with his wife Linda he enjoyed raising and showing their many beloved dachshunds and bichons. But mostly he enjoyed his family and friends. All who knew him enjoyed his dry sense of humor, his kindness and thoughtfulness to others and his positive, joyful outlook on life which he wanted to share with everyone he knew. He had many lifelong friends. He enjoyed his many volunteer services over the years, including delivering meals to the homebound and to children in care, and taking donuts to the local firemen and EMTs. John is survived by his children: Greg Brown and his wife Marcy, Linda Brown, and Mitchell Brown and Mitchell's wife Amber, as well as his brother Neal and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. No service is scheduled at this time. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. John will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Atlanta Food Bank.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020