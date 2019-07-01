Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for John BURKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John BURKS

John BURKS Obituary
BURKS, John "JC" Mr. John (JC) Burks of Newnan passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Chrissy Konvicka and her husband Troy of Newnan; Callie Burks of Newnan; granddaughters, JaymieGrace Konvicka and Hannah Konvicka; father, Jimmie Burks and brother, Dean Sanders and his wife Mary of Milton, FL and many other extended family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019
