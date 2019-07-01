|
BURKS, John "JC" Mr. John (JC) Burks of Newnan passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Chrissy Konvicka and her husband Troy of Newnan; Callie Burks of Newnan; granddaughters, JaymieGrace Konvicka and Hannah Konvicka; father, Jimmie Burks and brother, Dean Sanders and his wife Mary of Milton, FL and many other extended family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019