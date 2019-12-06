|
BURNETT, Jr., John Celebration of Life for Mr. John Burnett Jr. will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 AM, Instate 10 AM, Lakewin Christian Church, 6449 Church St. Riverdale, GA. Rev. Harry J. Ridley, Pastor, Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family is asked to assemble at 1611 Willow Wood Trace, College Park, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother Mrs. Juanita Burnett, 3- sisters, 3- brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019