Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewin Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewin Christian Church
6449 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Burnett Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Burnett Jr. Obituary
BURNETT, Jr., John Celebration of Life for Mr. John Burnett Jr. will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 AM, Instate 10 AM, Lakewin Christian Church, 6449 Church St. Riverdale, GA. Rev. Harry J. Ridley, Pastor, Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family is asked to assemble at 1611 Willow Wood Trace, College Park, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother Mrs. Juanita Burnett, 3- sisters, 3- brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -