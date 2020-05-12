|
CABLE, Captain John A. Captain John A. Cable, age 84, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 10, 2020 in Marietta, GA. John was born in Dayton, OH to Richard and Margaret Cable. He graduated from Chaminade Catholic High School where he played football. He then went on to play with the University of Dayton. He was a member of the Ohio Air National Guard in Springfield, OH and started flying in April 1956. He flew F-84 fighter jets and was a member of the 162nd Tactical Fighter Squadron. In December of 1962 he began his career with Delta Airlines, retiring as a Captain in June 1995. John was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Margaret "Peggy" Cable, his parents, Dick and Margaret Cable, and his grandson, Ricky Segars. Survivors include his six children, Karen (Ben) Scott, Laura Segars, Mark (Roberta) Cable, Mary (Dwight) Vaughn, Jennifer (Richie) Luckie, and Michelle (Mike) Collins, 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, close friend and loving companion of 5 years, Paula Allen, sister, Shirley Leonard of Englewood, OH and brother, Rick (Barbara) Cable of Estell Springs, TN, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, GA since its inception in 1973. He loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. John was a very family-oriented man and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and all family gatherings. He is loved by so many and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020