|
|
CAPPS, John Wesley John Wesley Capps, a Dekalb County native and Korean Conflict veteran, 86, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on Nov. 6. A graduate of Georgia Tech and an owner of many patents, John worked as an Electrical Engineer. His hobbies included vegetable and flower gardening, physics, and electrical design. Surviving are son Mark Capps and partner Lynn Teddlie, former wife Betty Van Medlin, sister and husband Dian and Thomas Cross, sister-in-law Mrs. Helen Capps, nephews Neal, Joey, and Earl Capps and niece Andrea Sloan. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Ruth Capps, son David Capps, and brother Thomas Capps. Visitation from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 and Service 1:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2019