|
|
CASSIDY, John Thomas John Thomas Cassidy, for whom the cross changed everything, passed peacefully to his eternal home, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 8, 2020, at age 60. John was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, friend and follower of Christ. He was a selfless, loyal, honest and humble man. John worked many years for AT&T. In 1995, he made the decision to use his God given talents to start his own business, Whataworker, Inc. John was a gifted master carpenter and had a fierce work ethic. He transformed many midtown Atlanta homes and made many lifelong friendships with his clients. In 2014, John was diagnosed with cancer. He courageously fought a six-year battle, and despite the pain, he always kept a positive attitude, never complaining or asking, "why me?" John ran his race without fail and his eyes were always fixed on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of his faith. John dearly cherished and is survived by his love, Becky Heston Cassidy; son, Brad; daughter, Brooke; sisters, Anne Cassidy McGoff (Patrick) & Caroline Cassidy McCravey; brothers, David Cassidy (Stephanie), & Greg Cassidy (Becky); Beatrice Cassidy, step-mother; brothers-in-law Greg Heston (Mary Grace) & Brad Heston (Jan); sister-in -law Lynne Cassidy: 20 nieces and nephews; and many friends. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the extended family and friends have established the Cassidy Nursing Scholarship Fund at Wells Fargo, or contributions may be made to 12Stone Church Missoins Fund, 12stone.com/give in memory of John Cassidy. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020