CHAPIN, John John Hunt Chapin, 85, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. John was born in New York City but spent his childhood years in the Atlanta area, graduating from Murphy High School in Atlanta. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Degree in 1957. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and served in Mobile, Alabama where he met his soon-to-be-bride, Dianne. They married in 1959, and upon completion of his tour of duty in the Air Force, remained in Mobile until 1973 when he decided to move back to Atlanta to begin a new career. Over the next 26 years, he spent most of his career as Chief Electrical Engineer for the engineering firm hired by MARTA to design Atlanta's first rapid transit system in the 1980s before retiring in 1999. Mr. Chapin is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Dianne D. Chapin; sons, John Kent Chapin, Craig K. Chapin and his wife, Jennifer Smith Chapin; and grandchildren, Lauren, Grace, Hunt and Lydia Chapin. John's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God was an encouragement to all who knew him. He faithfully served in the choir at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church for over 35 years and his legacy to his children and grandchildren was one of faith, character and service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John Chapin to Right from the Heart Ministries, 1507 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30062, www.rightfromtheheart.org/donate. The family will receive friends, Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Memorial Service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 15, 2019